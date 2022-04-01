Serco Group (LON:SRP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $133.39

Shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 133.39 ($1.75) and traded as high as GBX 146.10 ($1.91). Serco Group shares last traded at GBX 144.10 ($1.89), with a volume of 2,514,908 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRP. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.36) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.49) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.36) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.12) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 177 ($2.32).

Get Serco Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 132.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 133.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.61 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. Serco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.09%.

About Serco Group (LON:SRP)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.