Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,127,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 368,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.50% of Service Properties Trust worth $36,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

SVC traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $8.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,139,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,456. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.56. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Service Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:SVC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 30.99% and a negative net margin of 36.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.21%.

SVC has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

