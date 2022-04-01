Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $612.18

Shares of Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 612.18 ($8.02) and traded as high as GBX 625.50 ($8.19). Shaftesbury shares last traded at GBX 617.50 ($8.09), with a volume of 333,298 shares trading hands.

SHB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.34) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Shaftesbury from GBX 660 ($8.65) to GBX 650 ($8.51) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.50) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Shaftesbury from GBX 630 ($8.25) to GBX 650 ($8.51) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.17) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 635 ($8.32).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 595.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 612.18. The stock has a market cap of £2.37 billion and a PE ratio of -11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 7.30.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

