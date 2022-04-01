Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $10.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sharecare traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 66523 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sharecare from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Get Sharecare alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth $37,947,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sharecare by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,518,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,287,000 after acquiring an additional 773,280 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth $31,842,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sharecare by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,027,000 after acquiring an additional 176,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sharecare by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,405,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $5.17.

About Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.