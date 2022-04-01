Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $10.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sharecare traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 66523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sharecare from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter worth $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter worth $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter worth $69,000. 16.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.17.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

