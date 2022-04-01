ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Short Interest Down 18.1% in March

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 707,600 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the February 28th total of 864,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ShiftPixy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in ShiftPixy during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ShiftPixy by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 133,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in ShiftPixy during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PIXY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.74. 17,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,586,645. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02. ShiftPixy has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $4.10.

ShiftPixy ( NASDAQ:PIXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.94 million for the quarter. ShiftPixy had a negative return on equity of 103.00% and a negative net margin of 139.42%.

ShiftPixy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides staffing solutions in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as payroll processing, human resources consulting, and workers' compensation administration and coverage. The Company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

