Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Gap Down to $17.93

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.93, but opened at $17.49. Shoals Technologies Group shares last traded at $17.17, with a volume of 1,285 shares changing hands.

SHLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Colliers Securities started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.82.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.79.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $48.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at about $524,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,676,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,555,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 163,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

About Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.