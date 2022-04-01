Short Interest in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Increases By 27.0%

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,750,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the February 28th total of 6,890,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CERN shares. lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Cerner by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cerner by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $93.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.66 and a 200 day moving average of $83.33. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Cerner has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $93.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cerner will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

About Cerner (Get Rating)

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.