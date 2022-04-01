Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Expands By 24.2%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,053,100 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the February 28th total of 18,565,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,047.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CICHF opened at $0.76 on Friday. China Construction Bank has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71.
About China Construction Bank (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Construction Bank (CICHF)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.