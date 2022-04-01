Short Interest in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Grows By 23.8%

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,630,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the February 28th total of 10,200,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $101.43. 311,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,697,639. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $73.30 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.23 and its 200-day moving average is $97.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,834 shares of company stock worth $16,625,801 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. State Street Corp raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,860,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,168 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after buying an additional 4,468,246 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,821,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,870,096,000 after buying an additional 414,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CVS Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,849,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,939,002,000 after buying an additional 712,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,099,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,273,690,000 after acquiring an additional 408,181 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

