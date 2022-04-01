Short Interest in Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Declines By 17.3%

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the February 28th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 632,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of DXLG stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.99. 37,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,553. The firm has a market cap of $320.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.61. Destination XL Group has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $8.99.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Destination XL Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; accessories; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

