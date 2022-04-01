Short Interest in DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Increases By 25.5%

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the February 28th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of DFDDF stock opened at $54.55 on Friday. DFDS A/S has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $54.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day moving average of $43.44.

DFDS A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

DFDS A/S provides logistics solutions in Denmark and internationally. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services. This division provides ferry services primarily to forwarders and hauliers, as well as manufacturers of heavy industrial goods, such as automotive, forest and paper products, metals, and chemicals; and operates passenger ships for passengers with own cars, mini cruises, business conferences, and tour operators.

