Short Interest in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Drops By 17.2%

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,700 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the February 28th total of 171,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of ERYTECH Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERYP stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.75. 17,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,321. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97. ERYTECH Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ERYTECH Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

