Short Interest in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Declines By 18.5%

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,200 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the February 28th total of 364,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $27.87. 514,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,129. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $31.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

