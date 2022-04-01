Short Interest in Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Drops By 17.9%

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the February 28th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of GANX stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $4.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,777. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 14.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gain Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $47.76 million and a P/E ratio of -2.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.16. Gain Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.12% and a negative net margin of 8,470.12%. Research analysts expect that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 217.7% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 96,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 65,939 shares during the period. CM Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 543.3% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 64,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 54,327 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GANX. Zacks Investment Research raised Gain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Gain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Gain Therapeutics from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gain Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.35.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

