Short Interest in Global Helium Ord Shs (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Increases By 22.9%

Global Helium Ord Shs (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the February 28th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 574,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of HECOF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.67. 252,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,273. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14. Global Helium has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $2.50.

