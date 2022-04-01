Short Interest in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Drops By 17.4%

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,200 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the February 28th total of 528,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NYSE SUPV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.08. 1,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $190.00 million, a PE ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04. Grupo Supervielle has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $2.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Natixis boosted its position in Grupo Supervielle by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 174,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 87,400 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Grupo Supervielle by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,439,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SUPV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Supervielle in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Supervielle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Grupo Supervielle SA operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance and Asset Management and Other Services. The Retail Banking segment involves in granting of loans and other credit products such as deposits of physical persons.

