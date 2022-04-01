Short Interest in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Rises By 24.8%

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the February 28th total of 61,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

HBCP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director John Scott Ballard acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.03 per share, with a total value of $150,112.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 140.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 80.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBCP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.91. 28,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.68. Home Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.05 and a 1 year high of $45.73. The stock has a market cap of $346.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.47% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.82 million. On average, analysts forecast that Home Bancorp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

