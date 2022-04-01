Short Interest in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Rises By 24.7%

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,500 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the February 28th total of 231,400 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 100,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IPAR. Citigroup reduced their price target on Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.75.

Shares of IPAR traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.00. The stock had a trading volume of 185,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,318. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.48. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $108.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $210.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.25 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 9.94%. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $69,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total value of $197,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,645 shares of company stock valued at $465,415. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 50.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 7.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 178.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 17.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the third quarter worth about $263,000. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

