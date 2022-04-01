Short Interest in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Drops By 18.3%

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the February 28th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.51. The stock had a trading volume of 193 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,816. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.18. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $21.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.137 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the third quarter valued at about $675,000.

