Short Interest in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Drops By 18.3%

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,710,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the February 28th total of 11,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,470,049.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 6,355 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $239,710.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.
Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 50.00%.
Separately, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.
Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.
