Short Interest in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Decreases By 18.4%

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,420,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the February 28th total of 9,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of LBRT traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.39. 41,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,040. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average of $11.86. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $683.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LBRT. Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.93.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 11,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $142,515.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $83,800,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,288,500 shares of company stock valued at $84,602,542 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,556,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,438 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,272,000 after acquiring an additional 45,567 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,700,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,194,000 after acquiring an additional 526,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,415,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,430,000 after acquiring an additional 41,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,273,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,580,000 after acquiring an additional 540,508 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.