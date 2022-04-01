Short Interest in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Grows By 23.3%

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the February 28th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LSI Industries in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYTS. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 77,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 41,200 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 490.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 92,472 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,184,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYTS stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 176,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,592. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. LSI Industries has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $157.72 million, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.64.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $111.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LSI Industries will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

