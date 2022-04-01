Short Interest in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Rises By 23.2%

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the February 28th total of 4,950,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.36.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total value of $437,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,726 shares of company stock worth $3,003,209. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $2.07 on Friday, reaching $173.68. 1,898,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,494,515. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52 and a beta of 1.68. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $127.23 and a 52 week high of $184.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

