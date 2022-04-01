Short Interest in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Grows By 26.7%

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the February 28th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 594,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total transaction of $61,075.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,986 shares of company stock worth $1,882,749 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MOH shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.40.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $333.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $313.44 and a 200-day moving average of $300.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $229.69 and a 12 month high of $347.62.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 17.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

