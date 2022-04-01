Short Interest in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Declines By 17.3%

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,510,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the February 28th total of 11,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

In related news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 257,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $11,899,586.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $163,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,935,876 shares of company stock worth $216,329,320 over the last ninety days. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $15,162,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $848,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $1,136,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,150,000 after buying an additional 268,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 48,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 13,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP Materials stock traded down $1.55 on Friday, reaching $55.79. The stock had a trading volume of 75,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,771. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a current ratio of 21.44. MP Materials has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 3.10.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.47 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MP Materials will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

