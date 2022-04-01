Short Interest in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Increases By 22.8%

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the February 28th total of 10,670,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $244,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,343 shares of company stock worth $5,082,613 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 126,528.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,371,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,131,000 after buying an additional 11,362,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $489,639,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 44.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after buying an additional 3,109,683 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,465,087,000 after buying an additional 2,256,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 10,363.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,207,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,931,000 after buying an additional 2,186,752 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

NYSE:NEM traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.78. 7,587,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,501,232. Newmont has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $83.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of 57.09 and a beta of 0.27.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.72%.

About Newmont (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.