Short Interest in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Rises By 23.9%

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the February 28th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE OIS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.24. The company had a trading volume of 588,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,421. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average of $6.09. Oil States International has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 3.41.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $161.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oil States International will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 1,840.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 169,400.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Oil States International in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oil States International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Oil States International in the third quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Oil States International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oil States International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

