Short Interest in Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Declines By 18.2%

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,500 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the February 28th total of 179,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,465.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Phoenix Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($10.41) to GBX 750 ($9.82) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Phoenix Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phoenix Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 685 ($8.97) to GBX 650 ($8.51) in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $700.00.

OTCMKTS:PNXGF opened at $8.28 on Friday. Phoenix Group has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $8.76.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

