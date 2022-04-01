Short Interest in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Declines By 17.8%

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the February 28th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,422 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 4.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,392 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer High Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 605 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,338. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%.

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

