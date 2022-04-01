Short Interest in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Expands By 24.5%

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the February 28th total of 4,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 997,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of SmartRent in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

SmartRent stock traded up 0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 5.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,168. SmartRent has a 1 year low of 4.94 and a 1 year high of 15.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 6.99.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

