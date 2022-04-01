Short Interest in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Decreases By 16.6%

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,100 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the February 28th total of 116,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In other news, Director Robert S. Beall bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President David M. Mcguire sold 87,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $2,446,442.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 26,100 shares of company stock valued at $705,250 and have sold 166,462 shares valued at $4,700,584. 25.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 109.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 106.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 214.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ STXB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.30. 265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,004. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $31.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.21.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.17%.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares (Get Rating)

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, SBA loans, commercial deposit accounts, treasury management services, and retail offerings including consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans, and retail deposit products.

