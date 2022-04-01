Short Interest in SPK Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SPK) Declines By 16.7%

SPK Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SPK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of SPK stock remained flat at $$9.92 on Friday. SPK Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in SPK Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in SPK Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPK Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in SPK Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in SPK Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

SPK Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. SPK Acquisition Corp. is based in Shanghai, China.

