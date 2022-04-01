Short Interest in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Rises By 22.8%

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the February 28th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 7.2% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sprague Resources by 295.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 32,766 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Sprague Resources by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Sprague Resources by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sprague Resources by 62.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRLP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sprague Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

SRLP traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50. Sprague Resources has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $29.43. The firm has a market cap of $433.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.4338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is presently -71.02%.

About Sprague Resources (Get Rating)

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.