Short Interest in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Declines By 17.3%

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the February 28th total of 16,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

STRT stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,717. The company has a market cap of $148.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Strattec Security has a 12 month low of $31.89 and a 12 month high of $54.90.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.29. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $112.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.28 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Strattec Security will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on STRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strattec Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Strattec Security from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Strattec Security in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 610,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,614,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 573.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 140,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 120,035 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 11.9% during the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 37,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Strattec Security by 9.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Strattec Security by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side doors, power lift gates, power deck lids, and door handles.

