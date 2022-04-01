Short Interest in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Grows By 24.8%

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the February 28th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TBNK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Territorial Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 15.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter worth $460,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the third quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares in the last quarter. 54.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TBNK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,703. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Territorial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.67 and a 52-week high of $27.41. The firm has a market cap of $223.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.21.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $15.16 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

