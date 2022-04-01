Showcase Price Down 11.1% This Week (SHO)

Showcase (SHO) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $56,693.84 and $12,436.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Showcase has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00047845 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.46 or 0.07437509 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,176.39 or 0.99997439 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00055024 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

