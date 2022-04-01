Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Up 9.2%

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 9.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.06 and last traded at $14.84. 5,199 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 250,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGML. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.97.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,714,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Sigma Lithium by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,037,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 37,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGML)

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

