Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Up 9.2%

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 9.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.06 and last traded at $14.84. 5,199 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 250,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.
A number of research firms have recently commented on SGML. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.97.
Sigma Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGML)
Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sigma Lithium (SGML)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.