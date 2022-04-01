Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,838,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 237,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.48% of Silgan worth $164,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Silgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Silgan by 71.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silgan in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Silgan by 4.5% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Silgan by 21.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.37. 81 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,824. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $46.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Silgan ( NASDAQ:SLGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.81%.

In other Silgan news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 18,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $779,567.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 70,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $3,083,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,185 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

KeyCorp increased their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Silgan in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

