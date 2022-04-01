Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

Shares of SBTX stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.93. Silverback Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $47.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 97,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

