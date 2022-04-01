Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.86.
Shares of SBTX stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.93. Silverback Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $47.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.17.
Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.
