Simmons Bank Buys 581 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Simmons Bank raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 74.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,875,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,544. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.93. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $261.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.12.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

