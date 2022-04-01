Simmons Bank Has $20.22 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Simmons Bank lessened its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Simmons Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Simmons Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $20,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

VV traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.06. The company had a trading volume of 182,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,859. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $188.52 and a 12 month high of $222.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.56.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

