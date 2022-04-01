Simmons Bank Has $3.07 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Simmons Bank decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen Klingenstein LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,307.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 326,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,088,000 after purchasing an additional 321,696 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 177.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,348,000 after purchasing an additional 176,522 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14,547.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 171,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,095,000 after purchasing an additional 170,498 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,889,000. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 100.9% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 186,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,810,000 after purchasing an additional 93,901 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $2.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $251.01. 166,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,450. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.94 and its 200 day moving average is $268.62. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.50 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

