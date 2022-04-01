Simmons Bank Has $5.05 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Simmons Bank raised its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $1,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($324.18) to €284.00 ($312.09) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.53.

American Tower stock traded up $5.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $256.95. 1,634,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,986. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.09 and its 200-day moving average is $261.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $117.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 98.06%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

