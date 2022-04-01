Simmons Bank Has $5.27 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Simmons Bank cut its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of DE stock traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $416.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,873. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $386.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $320.50 and a 12 month high of $437.98.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.06.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Deere & Company (Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.