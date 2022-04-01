Simmons Bank Has $5.27 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Simmons Bank cut its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of DE stock traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $416.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,873. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $386.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $320.50 and a 12 month high of $437.98.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.28%.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.06.
In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Deere & Company (Get Rating)
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
