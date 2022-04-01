Simmons Bank Has $5.94 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 186.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Erste Group downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.35.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $305.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,469,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,918. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $250.07 and a one year high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.95.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.