Simmons Bank Has $8.41 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Simmons Bank decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.1% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,831,000 after buying an additional 94,816 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 473,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,285,000 after buying an additional 8,419 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $288.48. The company had a trading volume of 786,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,549. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.59. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $253.65 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.