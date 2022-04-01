Simmons Bank Lowers Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $340,702,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Linde by 142.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 928,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,492,000 after purchasing an additional 545,807 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Linde by 116.9% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 829,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,393,000 after purchasing an additional 447,052 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Linde by 1,020.0% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 470,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,133,000 after purchasing an additional 428,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Linde by 1,336.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 458,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,419,000 after purchasing an additional 426,270 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LIN traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $322.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,463,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,321. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $267.51 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $302.47 and its 200-day moving average is $315.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $165.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.53.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

