Simmons Bank Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Simmons Bank lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

VOT stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.26. 132,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,366. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $198.63 and a one year high of $265.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

