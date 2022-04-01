Simmons Bank Reduces Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Simmons Bank lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 515,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,087,000 after purchasing an additional 39,859 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 133,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,609,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,797,610. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.32 and a 200-day moving average of $129.54. The company has a market capitalization of $287.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.17 and a 12-month high of $164.66.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

